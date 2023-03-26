Fauci on film

I reviewed the PBS American Masters episode devoted to the fallacious Dr. Fauci in “Dr. Fauci: The light and the way.” Now I can understand the resistance of any sane man (in the Declaration of Independence sense) to spending two hours listening to Fauci spreading his gospel. However, insufficient attention has been paid in this case. The man (in the specific sense) is nuts (in a colloquial sense),

I therefore want to draw attention to today’s New York Post editorial on the Fauci documentary. It opens thusly:

The beatification of St. Anthony Fauci continues apace, with a PBS “American Masters” docu-stravaganza devoted to him airing last week. Does the man behind our disastrous federal pandemic response have any regrets? Yes! the tonguebath film reveals: That he didn’t demand useless lockdowns and universal masking sooner. “Maybe I should have done that,” he muses. “Yeah, I was wrong.” That sums it up. Even now, when all available data confirms that nothing — nothing — Fauci did made the slightest difference against the virus, the man is still convinced his only failing was being too soft on his recalcitrant subjects . . . er, the American people.

The Post observes him in the act of spreading…misinformation:

He pooh-poohs the lab-leak theory of COVID origins in the film as well: “Like, what are you talking about,” he chortles vapidly. Ask the FBI, Department of Energy and countless leading scientists, Tony. Including some it sure looks like you possibly bullied or bribed into shutting up to conceal your own role in funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

And then there is this:

The doctor’s anti-science, politically driven COVID strategy — i.e., serial capitulations to progressive hysteria on masking, school closures, lockdowns and vaccinations, as well as desperate efforts at butt-covering — immiserated millions, disrupted society and inflicted irrecoverable learning loss on a generation of school kids. Its ugly aftermath can still be seen in everything from our persistent inflation to elevated levels of crime. And all for nothing. The US did not perform meaningfully better in terms of overall COVID outcomes than countries that never locked down or masked up.

There is much more than could be said and I hope other conservative observers will turn their attention to the documentary. As the lady says in Death of a Salesman, attention must be paid. In the meantime, it is good that the Post has paid attention. Read the whole thing here.