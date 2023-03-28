Nashville bodycam footage released

The Nashville Police Department has just released the bodycam footage of Officer Rex Emglebert. The footage depicts the swarming of the school by the police and the run toward gunfire to take down Audrey Hale. Fox News has a good account of the footage here:

Nashville police have released bodycam video of the Covenant School shooting response, during which they killed shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a 28-year-old transgender former student who they say gunned down three 9-year-olds and three adults Monday.

“The kids are all locked down, but we have two kids that we don’t know where they are,” a woman told Nashville Officer Rex Englebert as he grabbed a rifle out of the back of his police SUV.

“OK,” he said. “Yes ma’am.”

Within moments, sirens blare as he unlocked a side door and led the charge inside the building. Officers searched the classrooms with a determined urgency before the sound of gunshots around three minutes into the 6-minute video sent them sprinting up the stairs to the second floor.