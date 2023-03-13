A lot of our loyal readers, who we greatly value, insist on saying we are a nest of Never Trumpers. I deny it. I won’t go through the complete case now, because it would be long and tedious—and wouldn’t convince anyone dug in on the theme.

For the record: I have stated recently that Trump might well be the best GOP candidate in 2024. I have doubts he can win a general election, but I do not dismiss his many virtues.

I’ve also said that, having spent some time with Gov. DeSantis, he is totally prepared to wage the battle we need against the administrative state in DC as president. And he can serve two full terms, which is significant. Trump, much as I love him as a wrecking ball, cannot. But I will vote for Trump enthusiastically, and advocate for him here and elsewhere, if he is the 2024 nominee. If that’s not good enough for you, then I can’t help you. So spare me your snark in the comments. It is beyond tiresome by now.

Meanwhile, Trump keeps trying to emulate his very successful 2016 tactic of derogatory nicknames for his opponents (“low energy Jeb” was a stroke of genius and perception), with insults at Gov. DeSantis, which have fallen flat up to this point. Here he tries another one, in a general attack that I think also falls flat. (By the way, Charlie Crist was a Republican when he was governor.) This indicates to me that Trump is rattled by DeSantis in a way he wasn’t by the mediocre 2016 GOP field: