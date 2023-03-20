Posted on March 20, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Kamala Harris

Veep thoughts with Kamala Harris

The Washington Free Beacon has posted volume 8 of Veep Thoughts with Kamala Harris (video below). In this installment we learn, among other things, that Harris is the kind of overeducated dolt who confuses “exasperate” for “exacerbate.” In this edition Harris wrestles with water policy and, alone against the free world, finds herself a source of great amusement.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses