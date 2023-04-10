RFK Jr. filed a statement of candidacy with the FEC last week. He apparently intends to challenge President Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. The AP could have framed the filing with the message of good will that he intends to promote, but instead covered the filing in a relentlessly hostile story by Michelle Price. The AP story is posted here.

The AP story suggests what it could to do President Biden when he gets around to announcing his bid for reelection. The headline would read something like “Compromised Biden to run for reelection.” The story would itemize his horrendous record in office from day one — a record including his erasure of our border and related flood of illegal immigrants that he has secretly redistributed around the country, his humiliating and disastrous order of withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, his suppression of American energy production, ignition of inflation to levels not seen in 40 years, his support of racial preferences and his promotion of racial division, his promulgation of illegal executive orders, his degradation of the military with woke nonsense, and so on. Suffice it to say that there is a lot of material to work with.

Such an article would also take up the suppressed news regarding the corrupt Biden family business. Peter Schweizer shows what the AP could do in the Gatestone column “Does this compromise President Biden?” I learned a few things I didn’t know.

Peter first justifies his approach to the subject. This seems self-evidently true, but it might be helpful to the chumps at the AP:

It seems that in American media — which focuses on Wall Street firms holding fundraisers that focus on the role that big oil plays on Capitol Hill because of their lobbying but also because of their campaign contributions — we ought to have room to discuss, not campaign contributions to the Biden family, but money going into the Biden family’s pockets, in this instance, from China. When I say money going to the Bidens’ pockets from China, do I mean an American company in China? No. Do I mean a Chinese company in China? No. What I mean directly and clearly is the Chinese government itself, which is run, of course, by the Chinese Communist Party. That is what makes what the Bidens have done commercially with Beijing unique compared to anything that relates to corruption. I’ve been covering corruption for more than a decade. I’ve called out Republicans and Democrats. The Biden case, to me, is unique because it is not just rank‑and‑file corruption where somebody gets a paving contract for their business. We are not just talking about some American company giving a sweetheart job to a politician’s relative. We are talking about a foreign government, which happens to be our chief rival on the global stage, engaging in lucrative commerce with the family of the then‑vice president, now the president of the United States, Joe Biden. This is different and unique in the realm of this kind of stuff I’ve seen before. What are these relationships? How do they work? What is the relationship between the Biden family and China? What are the details? Why is it a concern?

Even without Hunter Biden’s complaints of having to support his father, I would go so far as to say Schweizer’s account is shocking. It would be even more shocking if a mainstream media outlet ever got around to telling the story.

Peter’s long column reads like the transcript of remarks Peter gave at one of Gatestone’s lunches. In fact, a note at the bottom explains: “This article is an updated version of an address by Peter Schweizer to Gatestone Institute.”