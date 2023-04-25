Democrats For Pedophilia

Anyone who has been paying attention knows that lots of liberals have been grooming kids in recent years. Generally, though, they don’t admit it: there are lots of good reasons, supposedly, why drag queens should invade little kids’ libraries, and ask children to stuff dollar bills into their G-strings at drag shows.

Here in Minnesota, we have something different: the Democratic Party is officially coming out in defense of pedophilia as a matter of law. Minnesota’s crazed DFL majorities have passed one extreme measure after another this session, but this one breaks new ground in service of pedophilia. The bill is HF 1655, sponsored by a man pretending to be a woman named Leigh Finke. (https://www.leighformn.com”>Not pretending very successfully.) Finke’s bill is called the “Take Pride Act.” We might re-name it the “Take Pride in Abuse of Children Act.”

Understanding what is going on starts with the definition of “Sexual Orientation” under existing Minnesota law:

Subd. 44.Sexual orientation. “Sexual orientation” means having or being perceived as having an emotional, physical, or sexual attachment to another person without regard to the sex of that person or having or being perceived as having an orientation for such attachment, or having or being perceived as having a self-image or identity not traditionally associated with one’s biological maleness or femaleness. “Sexual orientation” does not include a physical or sexual attachment to children by an adult.

Note that last sentence. Whatever legal advantages accrue to a gay sexual orientation–and there are many–do not, currently, apply to pederasts.

Now note what Mr. Finke’s bill does: Along with creating all kinds of legal rights on behalf of transgenders, it changes the definition of “Sexual orientation” by deleting the exclusion of pederasty from the definition:

Sec. 5. Minnesota Statutes 2022, section 363A.03, subdivision 44, is amended to read: Subd. 44. Sexual orientation. “Sexual orientation” means having or being perceived as

having an emotional, physical, or sexual attachment to another person without regard to the

sex of that person or having or being perceived as having an orientation for such attachment,

or having or being perceived as having a self-image or identity not traditionally associated with one’s biological maleness or femaleness. “Sexual orientation” does not include a physical or sexual attachment to children by an adult.

The result of this amendment is that all of the special legal protections now given to homosexuals in health care, welfare, employment, housing, education and much else will benefit pederasts.

As I understand it, the Democrats were going to bring their pro-pedophilia bill on for a vote this afternoon, and Republicans were poised with an amendment to block new legal rights for pedophiles. I will update when I find out what, if anything, has happened.