Life In the Blue Zones (Cont.)

I wrote here about the rampaging mob of *youths* that devastated a portion of downtown Chicago on Saturday night. This is the story of a young couple who were attacked by the mob and narrowly escaped.

“They said they were going to kill us. They turned around and started fighting. I got pushed down to the ground and the whole group went to DJ and not to me,” the young woman continued. She said she was hurt in the fracas, but that Garrisson-Johnson suffered the brunt of the aggression. “They were jumping him in the middle of the street. It got pretty bad,” Knutson told the outlet.

The young couple was taken to a hospital, but not by the police.

Dennis also expressed frustration about the lack of help from Chicago’s police. “I literally went out in the street and held my hands up to a police car and asked them to stop and motioned them over to what was going on, and they just cut a path around me and just kept going,” she said.

***

“I got told by the desk sergeant that this was going to happen and that this was going to keep happening because Brandon Johnson got elected,” she said, referring to the mayor-elect.

This couple were stripped of their phones, wallets and shoes by the mob.

Chicago’s newly-elected mayor Johnson weighed in following the riot by urging Chicagoans not to “demonize” the rioters. I would say they have done a good job of demonizing themselves.

Meanwhile, WalMart has announced that it is closing four of its Chicago stores. This brought howls of criticism from mayor Lightfoot and mayor-elect Johnson. Not criticism of those (like last weekend’s rioters) who have made it impossible to operate normally in Chicago, but criticism of companies who bow to the inevitable and leave.

Why does it make sense for WalMart to depart Chicago? A Chicago resident explains:

Chicago Mayor: Why would Wal-Mart leave our city?! Chicago Wal-Marts: pic.twitter.com/ogdbcVYpry — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 18, 2023



I have asked the question before, how much lower can our blue precincts sink? I don’t know, but they show no disposition to reform themselves, so I guess we are going to find out.