Life In the Blue Zones

Chicago continues its descent into an unlivable dystopia. Last night, mobs rioted, taking over portions of the city and wreaking devastation of various kinds. Here are a few of the videos:

Chicago last night (their new mayor wants to defund the police): pic.twitter.com/sQo6noI6kT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 16, 2023

Welcome to Chicago. I have no sympathy for the residents of this city because they continue to elect morons. Sometimes, something has to be destroyed just so people can wake up.pic.twitter.com/V3zBIlh55h — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 16, 2023

The rioting by youths went on for hours on Saturday night in Chicago. https://t.co/50VywVXArU — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 16, 2023



Everyone knows about Chicago’s sky-high murder rate, but this kind of wanton lawlessness, apparently beyond the power of the police and normal citizens to control, is more devastating to the life of a city. Who in his right mind wants to be anywhere near Chicago?

One also notices that pretty much all of the rioters are black. Could it be that telling young people that they live in a hopelessly racist and oppressive society, and therefore they can never get ahead but instead are owed a living or “reparations” of some sort, is a terrible idea?

Then we have this news out of New York:

Nearly a third of all shoplifting arrests in New York City last year involved just 327 people, the police said. Collectively, they were arrested and rearrested more than 6,000 times. https://t.co/SxmQULbWjd — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 15, 2023



Let’s see: that works out to more than 18 arrests apiece. And no doubt, those arrests represent only a tiny fraction of the shoplifting they actually committed. Those people commit crime after crime, without being punished in any meaningful way. That, evidently, is how New York’s authorities want it.

We live in a sick and corrupt society, but nevertheless, due to the lingering vestiges of the far better culture we enjoyed in the past, most people are still law-abiding. Crime could be controlled, if we wanted to control it. Decline is a choice. But those who govern blue cities have opted for decline, which continues to accelerate. No wonder that people are abandoning blue cities in droves.