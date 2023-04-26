RFK Jr. Might Do Some Good

I have never known Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as anything other than an anti-vaxxer. In my eyes, that has always been a negative, although I am more open-minded on the subject after the covid fiasco. But that isn’t why I think Kennedy may actually bring some value to the Democratic primary race. Check out this tweet from earlier today. It refers to the Twitter files that Scott wrote about here:

Twitter files reveal that Pentagon partnered with Vanguard in billion dollar project to censor free speech in America. Are any of my fellow Democrats troubled?https://t.co/bCH5P1fwon — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 26, 2023



Are any of Kennedy’s fellow Democrats troubled? Good question! So far, apparently not.

But if Kennedy keeps talking about the gigantic political scandals that have beset the Democratic Party since 2016, but have been almost entirely ignored by that Party’s press, he could really shake things up. No wonder the Democrats have already announced that there won’t be any debates during the primary season. But Kennedy, with his name and what I assume is still a considerable fortune, should be able to get his messages out. The results, while they won’t include Kennedy winning the nomination, could be interesting.