So, What Is a Woman?

The Daily Wire’s brilliant documentary What Is a Woman? stars Matt Walsh and was produced and directed by my friend Justin Folk. One might think that, after all this time, liberals would be prepared to answer that simple question. Not so.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona appeared before a House committee on Tuesday, and Congressman Andrew Clyde asked him that elementary question. Clyde couldn’t get an answer, although, to be fair, the Democrats’ latest Supreme Court nominee couldn’t answer the question either:

Nor could Cardona say whether men should participate in women’s sports, and he had no opinion on whether it makes sense to admit men to women’s showers and other private spaces.

These people, to put it plainly, are nuts. Where is Riley Gaines when we need her? Can we appoint her to the Supreme Court?

By the way, if you want to know what a woman is, watch What Is a Woman? Matt Walsh’s wife answers the question at the film’s end, effortlessly and memorably.