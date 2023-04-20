Somebody up there likes him

John Solomon opens his intensely interesting Just the New story with an appropriately Faulknerian lead sentence:

A decorated supervisory IRS agent has reported to the Justice Department’s top watchdog that federal prosecutors appointed by Joe Biden have engaged in “preferential treatment and politics” to block criminal tax charges against presidential son Hunter Biden, providing evidence as a whistleblower that conflicts with Attorney General Merrick Garland’s recent testimony to Congress that the decision to bring charges against Biden was being left to the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney for Delaware.

Solomon’s story is predicated on a letter from the attorney for the IRS Criminal Supervisory Agent, as the client is described. Solomon has posted the attorney’s letter here.

In the letter the attorney advises that his client “would like to make protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress.” Solomon expands on the letter:

The letter does not state that the whistleblower disclosures are related to Hunter Biden. However, Just the News has independently confirmed the agent’s allegations involve the Hunter Biden probe being led by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump holdover, according to multiple interviews with people directly familiar with the matter. In a letter Wednesday to Republicans and Democrats overseeing multiple oversight committees in Congress, Lytle wrote: “The protected disclosures: (l) contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee, (2) involve failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case, and (3) detail examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected.”

Solomon has much more, all of it worth reading. What a difference a Republican majority in one house of Congress makes. As Drudge used to say, developing…