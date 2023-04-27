The Times Says Senility Is A-OK

Democrats have mostly given up on denying that Joe Biden is suffering from an advanced stage of dementia. Their strategy, as exemplified by their mouthpiece the New York Times, has shifted to a defense of senility. Do we need a mentally competent president? Nah.

This morning’s Times email, which is curated by David Leonhardt, the Times’s “senior writer” who writes for “The Times’s flagship daily newsletter,” said this morning:

Strange as it may sound, the American government can function without a healthy president.

Hey, Edith Wilson did a great job!

The issue that makes many Democrats even more anxious than Biden’s second-term capabilities is whether his age will prevent him from winning a second term. If enough voters are turned off by the idea of a president who would turn 86 in office, Republicans might win full control of the federal government in 2024 — and Donald Trump might return to the White House. I know that it may seem crass for Democrats to worry more about partisan politics than the mental acuity of the country’s most powerful person. But it’s not entirely irrational.

Of course not! Because nothing matters except beating Republicans. Nothing matters except power. But the concerns of swing voters may need to be taken into account:

In the upcoming campaign, you can imagine that a verbal misstep could cause some swing voters to wonder whether Biden is up for a second term.

In fact, we are far beyond the realm of “verbal missteps.”

Of course, there would be a simple way for Biden to address the concerns: He could spend more time speaking in public now and demonstrate his vigor. Instead, he and his aides have chosen the opposite approach.

Because Biden is senile and can’t withstand even a minimal level of public scrutiny. We get it. Biden is incompetent, and the Democratic Party’s mouthpieces have no problem with that. “[T]he American government can function without a healthy president.” The permanent state will govern, as before.

Watch for the next great cover-up, as the press pretends not to notice that Biden is in hiding, and will remain in hiding until November 2024.