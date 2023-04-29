Last week, I was on the “U.S. Report” program on Sky News in Australia, with host James Morrow. James is also one of the hosts of Outsiders. U.S. Report, obviously, focuses on news from America. It was a fun appearance. We talked about the Dirty 51, Joe Biden’s ineptitude, the 2024 race, and Critical Race Theory in American schools. I think you will enjoy it:
