Woo hoo! Biden announces

President Biden apparently couldn’t be trusted to announce his bid for reelection in real time. The guy is a very old 80 years old. He makes 80 look like the new 100.

In live time Biden might have stared vacantly at the teleprompter, read his stage directions, or asked a disabled member of the audience to stand and give it up for Joe Biden. Free Beacon humorist Andrew Stiles imagined the possibilities in a “leaked” transcript.

Instead, Biden’s handlers in the daycare operation at the White House have contrived to make the big announcement via video. Consistent with the early years of the Biden presidency, one might apply the rule of opposites to the statements made in the video. Every statement his handlers have given him to make is a lie or something like it.

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer,” he says in the video. On its face the statement isn’t a lie, but the implication that he will deliver “more freedom” is a joke — as is every other such statement in the video. At about 2:15, to take a graphic example, the video depicts Biden as a man of youthful vigor. Taken as a whole, the video is (to borrow the cliché) Orwellian.

