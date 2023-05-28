Senior moment with a local twist

Minnesota Fourth District Rep. Betty McCollum is a malicious nobody and pre-Squad Israel hater. She has stayed around long enough to become ranking member of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee. As such, she attended President Biden’s announcement this past Thursday of his intent to nominate General Charles Q. Brown, the Air Force chief of staff, as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The White House has posted the transcript here.

Thinking of McCollum in his addled fashion, Biden called out “Representative Calhoun” before realizing that “Calhoun’s not here.” Indeed, Calhoun hasn’t been there since 1850. In Minnesota Calhoun has become Bde Maka Ska, but let’s not confuse him any more than necessary.