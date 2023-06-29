Gary Shapley does Fox News

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley appeared for an interview over two segments on Special Report with Bret Baier last night. I have posted video of the first of the two segments below. Fox News has posted stories on the interview here and here.

Shapley blows the whistle on the Department of Justice’s “investigation” of Hunter Biden’s tax crimes. As with other famous scofflaws of American history, Biden’s tax crimes open a window into a larger criminal world. The gist of Shapley’s testimony is that the IRS investigation was undermined and hindered at every significant turn by prosecutors themselves. They hindered it to protect Hunter Biden by minimizing evidence of his crimes. The “most substantive felony charges were left off the table.”

Prosecutors further obstructed investigation of the Biden family business to insulate Joe Biden. “The big guy” was he who could not be touched.

Shapley is a highly credible witness. His contemporaneous documentation of events supports his testimony. Most critically, Shapley contradicts Attorney General Garland’s repeated statements that prosecutor David Weiss had independent authority to conduct the investigation and bring charges as he saw fit. Weiss himself to the contrary notwithstanding, Shapley has identified five other witnesses to Weiss’s disavowals of authority. Shapley makes six and he is a devastating witness all by himself.