RFK Jr Gets a Surprising Endorsement

Most pundits are quick to say that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has no chance of winning the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. They believe that his prominence in the COVID vaccine resistance movement precludes voters from taking his candidacy seriously. In fact, last year, The Washington Post dubbed Kennedy the “prince of disinformation in the anti-vaccination kingdom.”

Despite the naysayers, the 69-year-old scion of one of America’s most famous political families landed a significant endorsement on Sunday. Attaching video from Kennedy’s recent interview with Fox News host Harris Faulkner during which he argued he could defeat both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a general election, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey tweeted: “He can and will.”

Asked by one Twitter user if he was “endorsing or just predicting,” Dorsey replied, “Both.”

A second user pointed out there wasn’t a chance the Democratic National Committee would allow Kennedy to be nominated. (Think Bernie Sanders.)

Dorsey responded, “Even more reason.”

After another user argued the same point, he replied, “True, but they seem to be more irrelevant by the day.”

Dorsey considers President Joe Biden too old to run in 2024. Following Biden’s widely viewed fall at the Air Force Academy graduation last Thursday, Dorsey called for Democrats to open the Democratic primary and to hold debates.

Can anyone imagine how a debate between RFK Jr. and Biden would go?

When Kennedy announced his candidacy in April, a Fox News poll showed him with 16% support among Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters. A CNN poll released on May 25 showed Kennedy at 20%.

I find him very impressive. He is smart, he is charismatic, and he is articulate. And unlike many current members of today’s Democratic Party, he respects the Constitution.

I was never a fan of the Kennedy family. But a couple of years ago, I came across a podcast of a conversation between RFK Jr. and liberal author Naomi Wolf, a one-time adviser to former President Bill Clinton, and he won me over. (No, I’m not saying I will vote for him over a Republican candidate. I’m merely saying he made a very positive impression on me.)

The podcast, called “Truth,” can be viewed here.

Recounting an experience he’d had at a recent political rally in Berlin, Kennedy said, “I was shaking hands and I wasn’t wearing a mask. Nobody was. There were a million people there and no one was wearing a mask. An NBC crew came up and said, ‘Aren’t you scared of getting the coronavirus?’ I said, ‘There’s something I’m more fearful of.’ They asked, ‘Like what?’ ‘Like losing my constitutional rights.’”

He continued, “The American Revolution took place because you had people who were willing to die for the Constitution. Not lose their rights. The Constitution was not written for easy times or popular speech. … It was built for emergencies and to protect the speech that was unpopular, that was dissenting government policies. … For hundreds of years, our government protected that right religiously. You get to say things that offend other people.”

Recalling the occasion when a group of neo-Nazis demanded the right to march in Skokie, Illinois in 1978, Kennedy said, “Most liberals in this country came down on the right side of that.” Although we may not like the ideas they espouse, he feels strongly that “we need to fight for these groups to be able to express themselves. We need to win our issues in the marketplace, on debate and ideas, and not by silencing people.”

Considering that more than half of Democrats don’t want Biden to run again, maybe they ought to be taking Kennedy a little bit more seriously.