Too Late For a Sex Change

The ACLU was once a worthwhile organization, but now is just a shill for left-wing causes of the moment. How far the ACLU has lost its way is indicated by this tweet:

The state of Florida never provided medically necessary gender-affirming care to Duane Owen — causing her enormous suffering and violating her right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment for the more than 30 years she was in state custody. pic.twitter.com/kjmzCrY2uh — ACLU (@ACLU) June 16, 2023



The ACLU is taking plenty of well-deserved heat on Twitter. You can see the readers’ “added context” for a sense of why Owen was executed. There is more on “her” crimes here:

Owen was found guilty in the brutal killings of a 14-year old babysitter, Karen Slattery of Boynton Beach, and a 38-year-old executive secretary and single mother of two, Georgianna Worden, of Boca Raton. Slattery, babysitting a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old at a house in Delray Beach, was stabbed 18 times and raped on March 24, 1984. About two months later, on May 29, Owen raped and bludgeoned Worden to death with a hammer. Owen, convicted and sentenced to death in both murders, was granted a new trial in the Slattery killing when he claimed he was looking for hormones so he could become a woman. A second jury again convicted him and sentenced him to death.

The idea that it was up to the State of Florida to “provide[] medically necessary gender-affirming care” to Owen–i.e., slicing off his genitals–will be regarded by normal people as insane. On the other hand, as a punishment there might be something to it, given the nature of his crimes.