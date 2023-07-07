Chief of Capitol Police to Tucker Carlson: J6 Crowd Was ‘Filled with Federal Agents’

Tucker Carlson joined comedian and political podcaster Russell Brand on the Friday edition of his podcast, “Stay Free.” Their discussion focused on the truth behind the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Carlson told Brand that he had interviewed former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund in April. He planned to air the segment on his Fox show, he said, but was abruptly fired before he could do so. (Sund, you may recall, resigned his position two days after the riot.) Although Carlson didn’t say the Sund interview was the reason for his firing, we well remember the uproar after his infamous March expose of previously unseen footage from Jan. 6.

According to Carlson, Sund told him “that crowd was filled with federal agents.” This is a remarkable admission, if true. Many on the Left from Biden administration officials to members of the highly partisan and duplicitous House January 6 Committee have called the idea that federal agents infiltrated the crowd at the Capitol building that day a right-wing conspiracy theory.

Carlson said, “I interviewed the Chief of the Capitol Police, Steven Sund, in an interview that was never aired on Fox by the way, I was fired before it could air. I’m gonna interview him again.”

He explained,“I mean this was not some right-wing activist – he was the Chief of the Capitol Police on January 6. [Sund told Carlson] ‘Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, that crowd was filled with federal agents.’”

“As time passed, it became more and more obvious that the core claims they made about January 6 were lies.”

Tucker Carlson BLOWS The Doors Off January 6th LIES. Reveals Fox News REFUSED To Air His J6 Interview Of Capitol Chief Of Police PROVING "The US Capitol Was FILLED With Federal Agents" Tucker Describes Fox Execs Attacking him For J6 Report: "F**k You!” Narrative Collapse. Wow pic.twitter.com/30UijETvNq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 7, 2023

Carlson’s widely watched exposé showed viewers a very different perspective from the one that had been force-fed to the American people by the Committee.

In the exposé, for example, he highlighted the role played by “protester” Ray Epps, who appeared to be a ringleader during the riot. Carlson and others have questioned his possible links to the FBI and have asked why he was never prosecuted.

We do know that Epps encouraged the crowd to go into the Capitol. For some reason, Epps has never been indicted for that. Under public pressure the Jan. 6 committee finally interviewed Ray Epps. Epps told the committee that he never entered the Capitol and therefore, never committed a crime.

At one point, Epps is seen (at the 26:20 mark) shouting, “We need to go into the Capitol.”

His text messages show that at 2:12 p.m. on Jan. 6, he boasted to his nephew that he had ‘orchestrated’ the protest at the Capitol. He admitted he helped get people there. Yet, curiously, congressional Democrats consider Ray Epps an ally, not an insurrectionist.

Carlson said that Epps lied in his sworn testimony to the Jan. 6 committee.

Epps testified that when he sent the text messages to his nephew, he had already left the Capitol grounds to return to his hotel room. That is not true. The surveillance footage we found showed that in fact, Ray Epps remained at the Capitol for at least another half hour. We do know that he lied to investigators. The Jan. 6 Committee likely knew this too. Democrats had access to the same tapes, yet they defended Ray Epps. No honest investigation would do that.

Carlson also weighed in on electronic voting machines. He said: “Any country that has electronic voting machines is by definition at risk of having its elections stolen. No country that cared about democracy will have electronic voting machines.”

Brand asked Carlson about Trump. He replied:

Where am I on Trump now? I love Trump personally. … I think looking back on this, ten years from now, assuming we’re still around, I think we’re going to see Trump’s emergence as the most significant thing to happen in American politics in 100 years, because he reoriented the Republican Party against the wishes of Republican leaders. …

I’m looking forward to seeing Carlson’s interview with Sund and hoping that we see and hear more from him soon. I miss his voice.

The Washington Examiner reported that Carlson will be interviewing 2024 Republican presidential candidates on Friday, July 14, at the “FAMiLY Leadership Summit” in Des Moines, Iowa.