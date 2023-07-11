Luft indictment unsealed

Last week in “Gal Luft speaks” I noted Miranda Devine’s New York Post column on Gal Luft’s video statement alleging knowledge of the Biden family business and his meeting with the FBI on the subject. Luft is on the run from charges we had yet to see.

Luft’s video appears to have moved the government to unveil the charges. Yesterday the government unsealed the indictment against Luft for acting as an unregistered foreign agent, trafficking in arms, violating sanctions against Iran, and making false statements to federal agents. The government’s elaborate press release is posted here with the 8-count indictment attached. The indictment is undated. It is not clear to me when it was handed up or how long it has been under seal.

Reading the indictment, I can only imagine what the government could have done with Hunter Biden and the Biden family business if it had been so inclined. However, the government is not so inclined, and we are also left to imagine the wrongdoing committed by the government to cover those charges up.

Luft himself anticipated my guilty thoughts in this pointed tu quoque in his video: “Why am I being indicted … for ghostwriting an innocuous article for which I received no payment, let alone from a foreign government, when the mother of all FARA cases, the Bidens’ systemic influence-peddling on behalf of foreign governments, for which they raked [in] millions, goes unpunished?”

Samuel Chamberlain and Miranda Devine now cover the unsealed Luft indictment in the New York Post story “‘Missing’ Biden corruption witness Dr. Gal Luft hit with federal charges.” It provides useful background and context to the charges, including the quotation of Luft in the paragraph above. Luft’s video statement by itself was impossible to corroborate or verify. The charges confirm that Luft’s alleged Brussels meeting with the FBI took place as he alleged. As the government’s press release notes, Luft remains on the run.