The lid on the coverup

In her New York Post column today — “Blowing the lid off the coverup of Hunter Biden’s cushy plea deal” — Miranda Devine takes up the nature of United States Attorney David Weiss’s authority to bring charges against Hunter Biden and the resulting plea deal to which the parties have agreed. Devine covers some of the same material I attempted to parse in “Weiss wobbles by it.”

However, Devine attends to a nuance I had overlooked (the difference between “special counsel” under the applicable regulation and “special attorney” status under 28 U.S.C. § 515.) Devine’s customary optimism is tempered by her conclusion that only “[t]ime will tell” if the jig is up.