The Week in Pictures: Barbenheimer Edition

I’m confused. Am I supposed to go see a movie about an atomic bomb, or an atomic blonde? Or is it just one movie about a blonde bombshell? I wish Hollywood could put down its picket signs long enough to sort us out. Speaking of bombs, have you looked at Joe Biden his week? His deterioration now seems to proceed visibly with each day. And Kamala is starting an obvious comeback tour, but not even Taylor Swift’s stagecraft can help Kamala now. Meanwhile, for the record, we still don’t have the Nashville shooter’s manifesto, know who killed Jeffrey Epstein, or the identity of #TMFINR girl.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.