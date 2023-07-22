Posted on July 22, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Barbenheimer Edition

I’m confused. Am I supposed to go see a movie about an atomic bomb, or an atomic blonde? Or is it just one movie about a blonde bombshell? I wish Hollywood could put down its picket signs long enough to sort us out. Speaking of bombs, have you looked at Joe Biden his week? His deterioration now seems to proceed visibly with each day. And Kamala is starting an obvious comeback tour, but not even Taylor Swift’s stagecraft can help Kamala now. Meanwhile, for the record, we still don’t have the Nashville shooter’s manifesto, know who killed Jeffrey Epstein, or the identity of #TMFINR girl.

. . . and current New York Times editorial policy.

Checks out.

Headlines of the week:

The climate heroes we need!

Just a few days apart.

This is just sad.

Thought vs. action?

I’ve always wanted to know what Godzilla looked like on the inside.

Complementary breakfast

And finally. . .

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses