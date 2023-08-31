Posted on August 31, 2023 by Steven Hayward in 2024 Election, Coronavirus, Donald Trump

Trump’s Revisionism

So Trump is out yesterday with an attack on the Branch COVIDians, as I call them.

Good for him, but let’s not airbrush out Trump’s bad judgment over COVID, unquestionably his single largest failure in office:

No, we didn’t, and Trump would be better off acknowledging that he made a mistake listening to Fauci and Birx.

