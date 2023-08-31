Trump’s Revisionism

So Trump is out yesterday with an attack on the Branch COVIDians, as I call them.
COVID Tyrants want to take away our Freedom.
Hear my words— WE WILL NOT COMPLY. pic.twitter.com/Kql1YaxuO0
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 30, 2023
Good for him, but let’s not airbrush out Trump’s bad judgment over COVID, unquestionably his single largest failure in office:
Shut it all down. Lockdown Don bragged about locking down the country. "We did the right thing." pic.twitter.com/rzo7K6hKyQ
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 10, 2023
No, we didn’t, and Trump would be better off acknowledging that he made a mistake listening to Fauci and Birx.
