Anatomy of a coverup

Miranda Devine has written the column of the day. In it she provides a valuable narrative account that updates what we have learned so far about the Biden family business — the business of corruption — and the suppression of the related investigation. Devine’s column is headlined “Anatomy of a Biden family ‘coverup’ executed by our own FBI and DOJ.” Here is the heart of the column:

Closed door testimony by former Pittsburgh US Attorney Scott Brady to the Judiciary Committee last week is a chilling case study of how credible corruption allegations against Joe Biden and his family were covered up by the FBI and DOJ — before and after the 2020 election.

Brady’s testimony fits a pattern revealed by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley last week, in which over 40 confidential human sources gave information to the FBI, over several years, about potential criminal activity involving the president, his brother James and son Hunter.

In a blistering letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday, Grassley alleged ongoing efforts “among certain Justice Department and FBI officials to improperly delay and stop full and complete investigative activity into the Biden family.”

Few people know that better than Brady.

Info “choke point”

On Jan. 3, 2020, Brady was tasked by then-AG Bill Barr to vet allegations about Biden corruption that had been pouring into the FBI and US attorney’s offices around the country, including from then-President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Since it was an election year, Barr thought it prudent to treat such information skeptically, so Brady’s job was to weed out the credible from the garbage before it reached the existing Hunter Biden investigation being run by the Delaware US attorney since 2018.

But Brady’s team kept hitting obstruction from the FBI, and from prosecutors in Delaware.

For instance, Brady testified that the FBI required 17 higher-ups to sign off on requests, “mostly at the headquarters level” where there always was a “choke point” that caused delays.

The FBI didn’t even open the assessment until March 2020, and the process had to be renewed every 30 days, via this unprecedented 17-person signoff.

FBI agents “had to go pens down sometimes for two or three weeks at a time before they could re-engage and take additional steps because they were still waiting on, again, someone within the 17-chain signoff to approve,” Brady said.

He was forced to go to the deputy attorney general’s office repeatedly to clear the logjams — at least five or six times in nine months.

FBI HQ also refused Brady’s request for a copy of their Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide, so he could pinpoint the deviations from procedure, and he was forced to scrounge a redacted copy from a public website.

In Delaware, Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf resisted all cooperation. Brady’s team’s requests for a briefing of what they had found were refused multiple times.