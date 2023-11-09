RNC Upgrades Debate Moderators

Rank and file Republicans have long groused about the fact that the RNC hires liberals to moderate Republican presidential primary debates. Why? The Democrats would never do this. But maybe the RNC has finally heard the complaints, because they (or someone) hit a grand slam with the moderators for next month’s fourth presidential debate:

Nexstar’s cable channel NewsNation will get its first exclusive presidential primary debate and has tapped former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly to moderate. Nexstar announced Thursday that the debate, set for Dec. 6 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., will also air on the CW, the broadcast network it acquired last year. … Kelly will moderate the event alongside Elizabeth Vargas, who joined NewsNation as an anchor earlier this year, and Eliana Johnson, editor-in-chief of the Washington Free Beacon.

At one time, Eliana Johnson was best known as Scott’s daughter. At this point I suppose we have to say it is the other way around. Congratulations to Eliana, to her fellow moderators, to Nexstar and to the RNC for wising up.