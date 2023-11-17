The Women’s Movement Is Worthless

I know, that isn’t exactly a news flash. But has there ever been more definitive proof than the silence of most feminists in the face of Gaza’s brutal assault on Israeli women? Caroline McCaughey writes in the New York Sun:

One of the first videos uploaded to social media of the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7 showed the kidnapping of a 26-year-old Israeli, Noa Argamani, on the back of a motorcycle as she reaches out and screams, “Don’t kill me!” Another was of 23-year-old German national, Shani Louk, whose partially clothed, contorted body in the back of a pickup truck led to speculation she was already dead. The Israeli government later confirmed she was beheaded. A third video showed Hamas terrorists dragging a 19-year-old Israeli, Na’ama Levy, out of a Jeep in Gaza, her arms tied behind her back, blood pooling between the legs of her gray sweatpants. The targeting of civilians — and women in particular — was clear from day one of this war. Hamas members posted their savagery online for the world to see. Yet those first videos were only the tip of the iceberg. In the weeks since the October 7 attacks, more evidence has come to light that Hamas intentionally used rape and sexual violence as a weapon of war.

One might think this would be shocking to feminists attuned to the subtlest of transgressions in the workplace. But no.

UN Women, the United Nations’s leading organization for the protection of women’s rights internationally, issued its first statement on the Hamas attacks on October 13. There is no mention of Hamas in the statement. There is no mention of sexual violence. It does call for the “immediate release of the hostages,” but the majority of the text is devoted to the “dire” situation in Gaza.

The U.N. is also a worthless organization.

“I could never understand how Holocaust denial could actually take place. And what we are now experiencing is a denial of the most atrocious events that took place only a month ago, and were filmed in real time and broadcast in real time,” [Ruth Halperin-Kaddari] said at the Harvard event.

There is much more at the link, much of it distressing to read.

Here, Shurat HaDin of the Israel Law Center calls out alleged feminists:

I think the mistake is to believe that there has been, for the last several decades, anything good or well-intentioned about the feminist movement. It has always served the interests of a thin slice of upper-middle-class women, while denigrating and opposing the interests of the large majority of women in America and other Western countries. As to the great mass of the world’s women, whose problems even in peacetime are far removed from those of the Upper West Side, feminists have never shown anything but callous indifference. Add a dose of anti-Semitism, and the feminist indifference to Gaza’s outrages was overdetermined.