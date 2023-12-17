The New York Post’s Jon Levine reports the worst results of the December 13-14 Harvard Harris Poll of more than 2,034 registered voters last week: “Majority of Americans 18-24 think Israel should ‘be ended and given to Hamas.’” Levine links to a PDF of the poll results here. The survey methodology is set forth on slide 2.

The poll is full of interesting results bearing on presidential politics and the state of the country, but the findings Levine highlights are something else. Generation Z might more aptly be labeled Generation H(amas). See, for example, the findings on slide 46: 66 percent of respondents in the 18-24 age group think that the Hamas attacks of October 7 are genocidal in nature, but they’re okay with it — 60 percent of the cohort thinks “the Hamas killing of 1200 Israeli civilians and the kidnapping of another 250 civilians can be justified by the grievances of Palestinians[.]”

There is more where that came from. Levine does a good job of hitting the highlights, but take in the whole thing here.

Noah Rothman comments in the NRO column “Why Do So Many Young People Support Hamas?” (behind the site’s paywall). There is much more to be said. At the moment, however, I can only suggest that the future looks grim for decency, let alone rational thought.