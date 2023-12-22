Interfering In Another Country’s Politics

In 2016 Russia “interfered” in our presidential election by buying a pathetically small number of Facebook ads on behalf of, or in opposition to, various candidates. We have never heard the end of it. Such interference by a foreign power is a threat to “our democracy,” we are told.

But for some reason, American liberals have no compunction about interfering in Israeli politics. Our Democratic Party is overtly aligned with Israel’s left, and loses no opportunity to tilt the scales on its behalf. Thus, Hillary Clinton:

Hillary Clinton reportedly told family members of Hamas-held hostages that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is more focused on politics than freeing their loved ones in Gaza. The former secretary of state leveled the accusation against Netanyahu, 74, during a meeting at Columbia University on Wednesday with 16 children and siblings of some of the more than 100 hostages who remain in Palestinian territory, according to Haaretz. Clinton, 76, reportedly urged the family members to ramp up the pressure on the Israeli government to strike a deal with Hamas terrorists that would see more hostages let out of Gaza. She further accused Netanyahu of being more focused on “politics and his personal survival” than on negotiating the release of hostages.

This attack on the elected leadership of a vital ally is unconscionable. And Israel’s government is properly prioritizing winning the war with Gaza over recovering hostages. That is of course a painful choice, but it is the correct one. Hamas and its ideology of Jew-killing must be stamped out, once and for all. To have Israel’s main ally and supporter undermining its foreign policy in this critical moment is outrageous. But where the Democrats are concerned, it is par for the course.