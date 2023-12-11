Morality: Now a Partisan Issue

This Wall Street Journal poll confirms what we have all been seeing. The most basic moral principles–opposition to mass murder, gang rape and attempted genocide–are now part of our partisan political divide.

Here are the numbers:

Republicans are overwhelmingly pro-Israel, by 69% to 2%, while Democrats are more likely to be pro-Palestinian, by 24% to 17%. Young Democrats skew the balance, being overwhelmingly pro-terrorist:

Democrats under the age of 50 said they have more sympathy with the Palestinians by a margin of 35% to 13%, while Democrats over 50 sympathized more with Israelis by a margin of 22% to 12%.

And those are Democrats under 50! No doubt, if we drew the line at, say, 30, the numbers would be even worse. It is hard to imagine a demographic so morally vacant as to be unmoved by the atrocities of October 7, but young Democrats are mostly in that category.

The Journal poll also finds that only 37% approve of Joe Biden’s performance with regard to the Israel-Hamas conflict, which is odd since most people perceive the administration as staunchly pro-Israel. (The pressure that Biden, Blinken et al. have applied behind the scenes is unknown to most.) I can only attribute that low approval number to the fact that most people have given up on Biden and disapprove of pretty much everything he does.