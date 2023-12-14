Israel’s war in Gaza needs to “transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of the war cabinet in a meeting on Thursday, according to two U.S. and Israeli officials. So Barak Ravid reports at Axios. I don’t think Israel can live with the Biden way of war and therefore that it won’t, but we shall see.
Via David Friedman/X (below).
Why is the American National Security Advisor telling Israel how to fight its existential war against Hamas? And how can Israel win the war on an accelerated timetable while simultaneously fighting with “lower intensity.” I don’t see Sullivan micromanaging the war in Ukraine even… https://t.co/DDddSQsNFs
— David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) December 14, 2023
