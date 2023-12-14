Posted on December 14, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Biden Foreign Policy, Hamas, Israel

The Biden way

Israel’s war in Gaza needs to “transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of the war cabinet in a meeting on Thursday, according to two U.S. and Israeli officials. So Barak Ravid reports at Axios. I don’t think Israel can live with the Biden way of war and therefore that it won’t, but we shall see.

Via David Friedman/X (below).

