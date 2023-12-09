The Red Cross Takes a Side

It is hard to understand why a wide range of non-governmental organizations, including but not limited to news organizations, have become embedded with Hamas in Gaza and are on Hamas’s side. A case in point is the Red Cross. From the Jerusalem Post:

Families of Israelis being held hostage by Hamas were reprimanded by representatives of the Red Cross in a meeting earlier this week, with the Red Cross telling one family they need to “think about the Palestinian side,” KAN reported on Thursday night. Roni and Simona, the parents of Doron Steinbrecher who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from Kfar Azza on October 7, were invited to a meeting with the Red Cross earlier this week. Doron needs a medication she takes daily and her parents thought that the Red Cross was finally willing to transfer the medication to her, but instead they were sat down and reprimanded by representatives of the Red Cross. “Think about the Palestinian side,” the representatives of the Red Cross told Simona, according to KAN. “It’s hard for the Palestinians, they’re being bombed.”

I’m guessing the parents of the kidnapped Israeli have been thinking a lot about the Palestinian side, and what it did on October 7 and has been doing for many years. The upshot was that the Red Cross refused to try to get medicine to the Israeli hostage.

Those who assume moral equivalence between Israel and Hamas are bad enough–inexplicably bad, really–but how much worse are those supposedly civilized people and institutions that actually side with the mass murderers?