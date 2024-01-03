“Anti-Racism” Is Racist

That is obvious from the “anti-racists'” explicit precepts, which call for race discrimination extending indefinitely into the future. If most people had any idea what the anti-racists say, they would be horrified.

But here is a more specific instance of anti-racist bigotry:

A US anti-racism campaigner has triggered outrage after she claimed “Zionist” doctors were giving worse care to black and Muslim patients. Saira Rao, a former Democrat congressional candidate, said she was “genuinely terrified for Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, South Asian and black patients” because of the number of “Zionists” among American doctors and nurses.

This is not some random lunatic on the internet: Saira Rao is a graduate of NYU Law School and the co-author of a “New York Times bestseller” called Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better. She ran, albeit unsuccessfully, for the Democratic nomination to Congress in Colorado’s 1st District in 2018.

Jews are, of course, prominent in medicine as in all other fields exemplifying high achievement. It would be hard to find any group of people who have done more for humanity than Jewish doctors, scientists and medical researchers. So you might think that no one in the health care industry would go along with Rao’s blatant anti-Semitism. But no:

Ms Rao was supported by Rupa Marya, professor of hospital medicine at the University of California San Francisco. “The presence of Zionism in US medicine should be examined as a structural impediment to health equity,” she said. “Zionism is a supremacist; racist ideology and we see Zionist doctors justifying the genocide of Palestinians. How does their outlook/position impact priorities in US medicine?” She continued: “Zionism in US medicine — coupled with the Israeli government’s operations to discredit and destroy the careers of any critics, funded by the large donors who support US academic medicine — is why US medical institutions have said nothing while Gaza’s hospitals are bombed.”

This is all insane, but Saira Rao has since doubled down on her anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. What is odd about this is that the linked article is in London’s Telegraph. American news outlets have observed a discreet silence, as they so often do when prominent Democrats engage in rank racism and anti-Semitism.