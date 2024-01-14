Talk about the (Hamas) passion

Pro-Hamas protesters sought to rip down a reinforced fence outside the White House Saturday night. The assault on the White House constituted the culmination of their march. It looks something like what Democrats call an “insurrection” (video below). The New York Post reports:

Non-essential personnel were evacuated from the area as a precaution as the aggressive demonstration ramped up, the Secret Service confirmed. Video shows the crowd shaking the fence so viciously that a section of it became partially dislodged while a horde of Secret Service police pushed back to keep the ralliers from entering the grounds. Some protesters hurled water bottles and the sticks broken off their Palestinian flags at the officers, while others tried to climb the fence. “F–k Joe Biden!” the ralliers screamed. “Break it down! You support the murder of children!” The anti-scale fencing sustained some “temporary damage,” but the actual White House fence and adjacent buildings were left untouched, a Secret Service spokesperson told The Post. “The issues were promptly repaired on site by U.S. Secret Service support teams,” said Lt. Paul Mayhair. “As a precaution, some members of the media and staff in proximity to Pennsylvania Avenue were temporarily relocated while the issue was being addressed.”

For some reason: “No arrests were made.” Perhaps the authorities were busy defending the ramparts. Perhaps President Biden admires the “passion” of the protesters, or the “passion” of the “protesters.”

The Post headline and reporter Katherine Donlevy describe the “protesters” as “pro-Palestinian,” but they are pro-Hamas. They support a “ceasefire” and a return to the pre-October 7 status quo to assure the survival of Hamas.

Donlevy’s story also relates without reservation: “More than 23,800 people in Gaza — nearly two-thirds of whom are women and children — have been killed during Israel’s counterattack campaign, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory.” The number is Hamas’s number because “the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory” is an arm of Hamas. Thus the “Health Ministry” offers no breakdown between Hamas combatants and civilians.