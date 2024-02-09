Biden denyin’

If one takes Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report at face value, President Biden escaped charges for willfully mishandling classified information because he is mentally incompetent. At a hastily called press event, Biden angrily denied his incompetence. I can’t find a transcript posted at the White House site page that compiles speeches and remarks. I don’t know why it isn’t here. Below is video of last night’s presser posted by the White House on YouTube.

Biden denied mental incompetence. “I know what the hell I’m doing,” he proclaimed at the event. His memory is fine. The windmills of his mind are spinning in good order. His confusion of the president of Egypt with the president of Mexico tended to belie his assertion.

Hur’s Special Counsel report to the contrary notwithstanding, Biden denied mishandling classified documents or disclosing classified information. It wasn’t his fault. He blamed staff. He asserted the Freddie Prinze “It’s not my job, man” defense.

Steven Nelson’s New York Post story provides a good summary of the event along with photos illustrating Biden’s handling of the documents.

Biden left the lectern after taking a few questions, but returned to comment on the status of the Hamas/Israel war. I take the quotation of Biden’s remarks below from the Times of Israel story:

The hostage negotiations, look… I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza, in the Gaza Strip, has been over the top. I think that, as you know, the president of Mexico [sic] Sissi [Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi is, in fact, president of Egypt] did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate. I talked to Bibi [Netanyahu] to open the gate on the Israeli side. I’ve been pushing really hard, really hard, to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza. There are a lot of innocent people who are starving, a lot of innocent people who are in trouble and dying, and it’s gotta stop. Number one. Number two: I was also in the position that I’m the guy who made the case that we have to do much more to increase the amount of material going in, including fuel, including other items. I’ve been on the phone with the Qataris. I’ve been on the phone with the Egyptians. I’ve been on the phone with the Saudis to get as much aid as we possibly can into Gaza. They’re innocent people, innocent women and children who are also in bad, badly need of help. And so that’s what we’re pushing. And I’m pushing very hard now to deal with this hostage ceasefire. Because, you know, I’ve been working tirelessly for this deal — how can I say this without revealing it — to lead to a sustained pause in the fighting in, in the actions taking place, in the Gaza Strip. And, because I think if we can get the delay for that, an initial delay, I think that we would be able to extend that so that we can increase the prospect that this fighting in Gaza changes.

Yesterday I faulted Secretary of State Antony Blinken with stabbing Israel in the back. However, Biden is the leader of the administration gang stabbing Israel in the back (and in the front).