Clarity on the Border

Realizing that Joe Biden’s open southern border will be a devastating issue in November, Democrats are desperately seeking cover. Their plan is to trick Congressional Republicans into another immigration “compromise” that will legalize much illegal immigration, in exchange for which Biden will belatedly take a few inadequate steps to rein in the invasion. Thus making the border a bipartisan fiasco. How many times have the Democrats used this ploy?

Some Republicans aren’t dumb enough to fall for it. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been a strong supporter of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. She went on CNN, not for an interview but for a debate with the host:

I think Noem would like to be Donald Trump’s vice presidential nominee, and I also think she has a good shot, in part because of her strong history on the border.

Marco Rubio, whom I would like to see as the GOP’s presidential nominee one of these days, makes the point simply:

Anyone who says Biden needs new laws to stop the migrant crisis is a liar. The law RIGHT NOW says if the President finds that the entry of any aliens would be detrimental to the U.S. he can “suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens”. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 3, 2024



Memo to GOP: Don’t let Biden off the hook.