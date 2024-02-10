Posted on February 10, 2024 by Steven Hayward in 2024 Election, Joe Biden

The Biden Bat Signal is Blaring

Pretty clear the media Bat Signal to dump Biden has been authorized, and turned up to eleven. Here’s the New York Times suite of stories this morning:

Here’s the Wall Street Journal‘s suite of stories:

Bonus—the Journal also offers us the soaring cost of Biden’s energy subsidies:

And Hillary is circling like a vulture:

Biden’s State of the Union speech is scheduled for early next month. Who wants to lay odds that it will be one of the shortest SotU speeches in modern history?

