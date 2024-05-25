Ready to celebrate

President Biden is preparing to celebrate the conviction of Donald Trump in the New York State front of the lawfare campaign against him. That’s what can be gleaned from the NBC News story on the prospect. The NBC reporters call it “a shift to a new, more aggressive posture” about the proceedings.

One might think that the participation of Matthew Colangelo, a former senior Department of Justice official as a lead prosecutor for Bragg is pretty “aggressive,” but Colangelo’s name doesn’t appear in the story. Here is some background on Colangelo:

Mr. Colangelo’s recent employment history demonstrates his obsession with investigating a person rather than prosecuting a crime. At the New York Attorney General’s Office, Mr. Colangelo ran investigations into President Trump, leading “a wave of state litigation against Trump administration policies.” On January 20, 2021, the first day of the Biden Administration, Mr. Colangelo began serving as the Acting Associate Attorney General—the number three official in [the Department of Justice]….Mr. Colangelo is now a lead prosecutor in President Trump’s trial.

As I say, Colangelo’s name doesn’t appear in the NBC News story. This does:

Regardless of the outcome, top Biden campaign officials plan to stress to voters that Trump will be on the ballot in the fall and that no potential court proceeding will change that fact. A person familiar with the discussions summed it up this way: “Donald Trump’s legal troubles are not going to keep him out of the White House. Only one thing will do that: voting this November for Joe Biden.” If Trump is found guilty at his state trial in New York City, the Biden campaign will also consider whether to brand him as a “convicted felon,” this person added. “It’s an open question.” Campaign officials are also weighing whether to amplify that kind of messaging with key surrogates on the airwaves or an ad buy or both. Those conversations are ongoing, as well, the second source said.

Good to know. We can be sure that the conversations are ongoing and that campaign officials are weighing the possibilities. More than this, we can also be sure that campaign officials find Trump’s conviction a consummation devoutly to be wished. Any sentient observer would reasonably have inferred that this is what it’s all about.