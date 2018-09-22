Booker on Kavanaugh: Delay and destroy

The Circus is the Showtime series that touts a look inside Washington politics via hosts John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon. The current episode (season 3, episode 7) aired on September 16. The episode can be accessed online here if you jump through a few hoops. At around 23:00 it briefly takes up the Democrats’ efforts to delay and obstruct the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The episode does not linger over the proceedings; the Democrats seem to be playing a losing hand of no particular appeal for the crowd to whom the show caters.

McKinnon catches up with Senator Spartacus in the hallway outside the hearing room, before the emergence of Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Judge Kavanaugh. We see this exchange:

McKinnon: You don’t think [Kavanaugh’s confirmation] is a done deal? Booker: I’m going to hold on till the last minute because this is not done until the last vote is cast. And I’ll tell you right now: a lot more can come out. You never know.

And there you have it.