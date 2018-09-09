Covering — or covering for — Keith Ellison

Star Tribune reporter Jessie Van Berkel purports to cover the words and deeds that should haunt Keith Ellison as he runs for the office of Minnesota Attorney General in “Keith Ellison faces and navigates controversy, again.” Ellison is unfit to serve in any high office, but he is particularly unfit to serve as the chief law enforcement officer of the state. Van Berkel’s article touches on the matters I document in “Louis Farrakhan’s first congressman,” in “Keith Ellison for dummies” and, most recently, in “Can Keith Ellison turn lawman?”

Van Berkel shows some knowledge of the relevant facts. Assume Van Berkel knows the background — an assumption that may nevertheless be contrary to fact. Query: Is she covering, covering for or covering up Keith Ellison? You be the judge.