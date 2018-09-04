The Craziest Liberal Freakout of All Time

Did you know that the “okay” gesture with your index finger and thumb joined at the tip in a rough circle is some kind of (not so) secret symbol of white supremacy? Apparently just because Trump uses that gesture a lot when he speaks?

There are a ton of liberals on Twitter today saying that former White House aide Zina Bash, sitting behind Judge Kavanaugh this morning with her fingers formed into the “okay” pose, was making a deliberate gesture of white supremacy. I’ve never heard of Zina Bash before, but it turns out she is of Mexican-Jewish heritage, and is descended from holocaust survivors. Yet liberals run with this insanity.

Who needs to “own the libs” when they are so busy owning themselves, though heading toward foreclosure.

And I had no idea this dog-whistle racist symbol was so widespread. Like most grand conspiracies, it is everywhere:

John is optimistic to think Democrats are merely crazy. You have to wonder whether some liberals are clinically insane.