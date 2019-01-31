Posted on January 31, 2019 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Presidential Election, Democrats, Media

The panic of 2019

The panic of 2019 is the Democrat/media chorus breaking down over Howard Schultz’s potential independent candidacy for president in the 2020 election. The Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz has compiled one of his supercuts videos (below) depicting the panic this time. Rutz’s account of the panic is posted here. The talking heads are like little children working each other up into a hysterical lather over a bogeyman. We may as well enjoy it while we can.

