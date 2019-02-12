Showdown in El Paso

“Out in the west Texas town of El Paso,” in the words of the Marty Robbins song, President Trump held one of his standing room only political rallies (video below). Bobby O’Rourke held a competing rally at a ballpark across the street from Trump’s in the El Paso County Coliseum. We had something of a showdown between Trump and the “wild young cowboy” for the hand, not of “wicked Felina,” but rather of swing voters — at least in Trump’s case. I’m actually not sure what Bobby was doing.

The New York Times highlights the dueling rallies aspect of the story, as does NPR. They support Bobby.

Among the several subjects Trump touched on in the course of his remarks, Trump addressed the so-called Green New Deal. He wants to wrap the GND around the Democrats. He must have referred as well to the deep-sixed GND overview/FAQs when he observed that the GND “sounds like a high school term paper that got a low mark.” Bingo!

Quotable quote (around 00:28:00): “I really don’t like their policies of taking away your car, taking away your airplane flights, of ‘let’s hop a train to California,’ or ‘you’re not allowed to own cows anymore!'”