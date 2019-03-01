Berkeley Assault Update

Readers will likely recall my note here last week about the person working a table at Sproul Plaza at Berkeley was assaulted. I received this notification a few hours ago from the administration:

Community: Update on Sproul Plaza Assault Case Dear Steven Hayward, Today, an Alameda County Superior Court Judge issued a warrant for the arrest of the suspect in the matter involving a February 19 assault on Sproul Plaza. Zachary Greenberg was arrested by the University of California Police Department (UCPD) on the warrant and booked into jail at 1 p.m. UCPD will formally present the case to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of the filing of criminal charges. Once the matter is presented and reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office, additional information will be made available regarding a charging decision.

Fox News reports: “Arrest records from the sheriff’s office say Greenberg was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and attempting to cause great bodily injury.”

Aaaannnnd, a mugshot: