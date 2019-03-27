From the Smollett file

The CWBChicago site has posted the Chicago Police Department’s redacted investigative file in the Smollett case. Having made a freedom of information request for the file yesterday, the department responded today. That’s an extraordinarily prompt response. The file was to have been deep-sixed by now. I include CWBChicago’s links to the file records as provided in the following explanation:

CWBChicago is posting the complete Chicago Police Department investigative file on the Jussie Smollett “hate crime” investigation that we have received in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. We have not read or reviewed the files for completeness or accuracy. FILE 1 HERE FILE 2 HERE These files were provided by the Chicago Police Department in response to a FOIA request that CWBChicago submitted upon learning that the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office had reached a sealed agreement to resolve Smollett’s criminal exposure in the case. Our requests for video, including bodycam, surveillance, and interrogation, was denied.

The Chicago police obviously devoted substantial resources to solving the case that Smollett himself staged. There does not seem to be any question that they did the job right. ABC 7News a good story here.

Chicago is a corrupt city, but the handling of this case is rotten even by Chicago standards. Someone should be able to get to the bottom of what happened and why.

