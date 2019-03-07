You can hate this

The House Democrats have apparently finalized the text of a resolution opposing hate in all but its politically correct forms. I have embedded the text below via Scribd as reported by Politico. Intended to mitigate the political fallout from Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitic comments, it could now pass as a resolution in her honor. Even she should be able to vote for it with the thought that, with the possible exception of a paragraph or two, she subscribes to its tenets.

Remind me. What were we talking about? It is worse than nothing.

UPDATE: The resolution has passed the House by a vote of 407-23. According to Politico: “Every Democrat voted for the resolution, with all ‘no’ votes coming from Republicans; one lawmaker, Rep. Steve King, (R-Iowa), voted present.”

Bigotry Resolution Final by Scott Johnson on Scribd