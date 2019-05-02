Loose Ends (77)

A few stray items from on the road. . .

• You may have heard that Bernie Sanders, and also some no account Disney princess, think Disney CEO Bob Iger is overpaid, and should share his salary and the huge profits coming to Disney from Avengers: Endgame with lower-paid Disney workers. Question: Shouldn’t this same question be asked of Robert Downey Jr., who is projected to make more from the last Avengers movie than Iger’s salary? On a per-hour-worked basis, Downey is compensated much higher than Iger.

Shorter: Sanders—Bob Iger is paid too much! Fine Bernie: Now do Tom Cruise.

Funny how the liberal scolds of high CEO pay never seem to include Hollywood royalty, who on average employ far fewer people than large corporate CEOs. It’s almost like they’re greedy or something.

• Run away! As fast As you can!

The Clintons Are Getting Into Podcasting Washington (CNN) Bill Clinton wants to tell you a story. And the famously verbose former president is getting into podcasting to do just that. Clinton, along with his daughter Chelsea Clinton and through The Clinton Foundation, launched a podcast on Thursday titled, “Why Am I Telling You This,” a nod to a phrase that the former president often uses to connect stories he tells in speeches. The podcast, which is meant to allow listeners to better engage with Clinton Foundation projects, will feature conversations between the former president, Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation staff and a series of special guests and foundation partners about their lives, issues that have shaped the foundation’s work and the world.

This is how I expect most listeners will react:

• Good, but maybe New York could keep going and just legalize freedom:

New York Bill Would Allow Kids to Run Lemonade Stands Without a Permit ALBANY — When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Or craft a state law. Last July, 7-year-old Brendan Mulvaney’s entrepreneurial dreams soured when Health Department officials shut down his lemonade standfor not having a $30 selling permit. He was raising money for a Disney World family trip on his front porch, an ideal location across from the Saratoga County Fairgrounds, when bitter competitors — who were selling $7 cups of lemonade — ratted him out for charging 75 cents apiece. But government did an about-face Tuesday, when a bill dubbed “Brendan’s Lemon-Aid Law” in the boy’s honor sailed through the state Senate Health Committee with bipartisan support.

How about legislatures everywhere pass a “lemon law” so that we can return defective politicians for a full refund?

