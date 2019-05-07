Not just another Twitter mistake

Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez Press Release (parody)(@AOCPress) is one of the funniest satirical accounts on Twitter. Or was. It captured her voice and displayed a bad attitude toward her.

Surely this cannot stand with the powers-that-be in the Twitterverse, and Kyle Smith advises that it has not stood. Might we learn at some point that this was just another accidental offing of a voice with the wrong point of view?

Suspended under the Can't Be Mean to Liberals provision of Twitter policy pic.twitter.com/xNfYW1PdcV — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) May 7, 2019

Apparently not. John Gage reports at the Examiner that an email from Twitter to the man believed to be running the account, Michael Morrison, said it was “permanently suspended” for being too similar to Ocasio-Cortez’s account. Gage quotes the message from Twitter:

“You may not register or create fake and misleading accounts. While you may use Twitter pseudonymously or as a parody, commentary, or fan account, you may not use misleading account information in order to engage in spamming, abusive, or disruptive behavior including attempts to manipulate the conversations on Twitter,” said the email, which was shared on Twitter. “You also may not ‘post duplicative or substantially similar content, replies, or mentions over multiple accounts or multiple duplicate updates on one account, or create duplicate or substantially similar accounts.’ This account will not be reinstated[.]”

And that’s not all! Gage reports that the manager of the account has also been suspended as well. Sofia Carbone of Human Events has more here.

Unbelievable.