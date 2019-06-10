Omar not talking to WCCO either

I haven’t heard back from any of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s spokesmen in response to the basic questions I asked about her unlawful 2014 and 2015 tax returns — the ones she filed jointly with one man while married (assuming the marriage wasn’t void) to another. I’m trying not to take it personally. WCCO 4’s Esme Murphy didn’t fare any better than I did as she reported the story (segment below). Not talking in the face of guilty facts is Omar’s modus operandi and it’s worked like a charm for her so far. The segment concludes with Omar’s past denial that the man whom she married in 2009 is her brother, though (I note) she won’t talk about that either.
