Driving over to see the Center of the American Experiment’s worldwide premiere of No Safe Spaces at the Parkway Theater this past Tuesday, I had a flashback to the premiere of a movie that we promoted at the Campus Theater in 2007: Indoctrinate U. That film also depicted the parlous state of free speech in higher education. After working on the film for three years, director Evan Coyne Maloney came out to Minneapolis to join us for the premiere.

Fast forward 12 years: the song remains the same. No Safe Spaces vividly documents the parlous state of free speech in higher education. This time around, director Justin Folk was in attendance to speak briefly and respond to questions posed by those in attendance. John posted his account of the evening at the Center of the American Experiment site here.

Both films give horrifying accounts of the state of free speech in higher education. The state of free speech on campus has become a permanent Orwellian nightmare.

I have posted the 2007 Indoctrinate U trailer below. The film is posted in its entirety here.