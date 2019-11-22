The peasants are revolting, cont’d

Star Tribune readers seem to have escaped the impeachment hysteria that has manifested in a big way among the Democrats and their media adjunct. I refer, of course, to Schiff impeachment theater. The Star Tribune features syndicated articles peddling the hysteria as big news every day on its home page, yet its readers continue to direct their attention elsewhere. Below are the Star Tribune’s top five most read online stories at the moment. It’s almost funny.
- Subscribe now!... Get rid of ADs!Support Power Line...VIP MembershipPresentsPower Line
-
Most Read on Power Line
Donate to PL
-
Our Favorites
- American Greatness
- American Mind
- American Thinker
- Ann Althouse
- Babylon Bee
- Belmont Club
- Churchill Project
- Claremont Institute
- Dartblog
- Federalist
- Gatestone Institute
- Hoover Institution
- Hot Air
- Hugh Hewitt
- InstaPundit
- Jewish World Review
- Law and Liberty
- Legal Insurrection
- Lileks
- Lucianne
- Michael Ramirez Cartoons
- Michelle Malkin
- RealClearPolitics
- Ricochet
- Roger L. Simon
- Steyn Online
- Tim Blair
- Urgent Agenda
Media
Subscribe to Power Line by Email
Find us on Facebook
-
“Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time.” Winston Churchill
“Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof.” Inscription on the Liberty Bell
-
Archives
-